Satish Dhanasekaran Sells 4,213 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $504,506.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,551.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $121.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

