Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $229,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $897,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,110.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,073 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $61.20 on Thursday. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

