SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPNE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.05. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

