SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in SEI Investments by 29.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 41.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,962,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,391 shares of company stock worth $12,321,221. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

