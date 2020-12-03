Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after buying an additional 57,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

