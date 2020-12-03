Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $39.74.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 60.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.