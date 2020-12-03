Short Interest in C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Increases By 312.5%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCGGY. Investec lowered shares of C&C Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS CCGGY opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. C&C Group has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

