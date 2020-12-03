Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Grows By 128.4%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,616,700 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the October 31st total of 707,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.7 days.

Shares of BABWF stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.