Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Drops By 71.4%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sumco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Sumco alerts:

Shares of SUOPY opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.48. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.