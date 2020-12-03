Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

SI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $40.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $749.22 million and a PE ratio of 37.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $40.43.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,065 shares of company stock worth $411,061.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.