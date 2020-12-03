Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.39.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $87.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 125.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,644 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,990 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,441,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,989 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

