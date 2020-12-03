Sky Resort International (OTCMKTS:SKYL) vs. NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Head-To-Head Survey

Sky Resort International (OTCMKTS:SKYL) and NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sky Resort International and NuZee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Resort International N/A N/A N/A NuZee -444.42% -151.18% -114.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of NuZee shares are held by institutional investors. 82.0% of Sky Resort International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of NuZee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sky Resort International has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuZee has a beta of -4.6, meaning that its share price is 560% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sky Resort International and NuZee’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Resort International N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A NuZee $1.79 million 104.17 -$12.19 million N/A N/A

Sky Resort International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuZee.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sky Resort International and NuZee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Resort International 0 0 0 0 N/A NuZee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sky Resort International beats NuZee on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sky Resort International

Sky Resort International Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to seek and identify a business opportunity. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, marketing, operation, and service of computerized minibars in the hospitality industry. The company was formerly known as Gold Billion Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Sky Resort International Limited in December 2017. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia. Sky Resort International Limited is a subsidiary of Richcorp Holdings Ltd.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

