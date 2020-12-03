Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Barclays currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WORK. KeyCorp started coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Slack Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.10.

WORK opened at $42.71 on Monday. Slack Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.64 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,798.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 3,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $129,185.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,476.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock worth $36,512,098 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Slack Technologies by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,989,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

