Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.

WORK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Slack Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Slack Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.10.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -73.64 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $46,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $25,525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,113,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,340 shares of company stock worth $36,512,098 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.