Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

WORK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Slack Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.10.

NYSE:WORK opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -73.64 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $1,342,420.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,244.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock valued at $36,512,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 54.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 92,665 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

