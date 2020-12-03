Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $312.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $264.00 to $312.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $292.69 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.29.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $974,876,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,886,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,751,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

