Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Upgraded at TheStreet

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $37.79.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 106,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

