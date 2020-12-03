Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has $54.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $47.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 106.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,911.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

