S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $415.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.71.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $333.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.03 and a 200 day moving average of $342.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. S&P Global has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $249,339,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in S&P Global by 161.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,454,000 after acquiring an additional 678,929 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 504,741 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after purchasing an additional 406,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

