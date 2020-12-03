SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.15

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.15 and last traded at $78.49, with a volume of 4550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 76,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

