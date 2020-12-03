SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.55

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 26504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,914,000 after purchasing an additional 910,588 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,978,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000.

About SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

