SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.80% of SPX FLOW worth $14,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 85.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 47.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $58.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.73 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

