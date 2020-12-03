Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $203.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Compass Point raised Square from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.22.

SQ stock opened at $202.00 on Monday. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.81 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.98 and its 200-day moving average is $142.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $407,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,887 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,662.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,312 shares of company stock worth $176,564,650 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 229,933.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 29.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

