SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Market Capitalization Tops $137,092.52

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, SRCOIN has traded 167.2% higher against the dollar. SRCOIN has a total market capitalization of $137,092.52 and $43.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SRCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SRCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00072194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00433811 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.44 or 0.02917239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00026841 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN (CRYPTO:SRCOIN) is a token. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SRCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SRCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.