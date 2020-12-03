Stacey Giamalis Sells 4,000 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Thursday, November 19th, Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $178,800.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Stacey Giamalis sold 600 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $18,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $42,070.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $241,084.80.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Stacey Giamalis sold 226 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $5,650.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.18. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $37.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 104.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 66.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,281,000 after acquiring an additional 970,549 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $19,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 34.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.