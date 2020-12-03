Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, August 10th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, September 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Standard Chartered to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

