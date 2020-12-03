Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Cap of $166,885.11

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Starbase token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $166,885.11 and approximately $2,545.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

