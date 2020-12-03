Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Decreased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,809 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 512,735 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $602,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $98.91 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The company has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

