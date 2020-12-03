State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.13.

NYSE STT opened at $74.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.62. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,736,000 after purchasing an additional 117,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,499,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,919,000 after purchasing an additional 367,737 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,386,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,325 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,264 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

