STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,134 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 201,095 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $16,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

