Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cara Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,400 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 969% compared to the typical daily volume of 131 call options.

CARA opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,373 shares in the company, valued at $470,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $96,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,799 shares of company stock worth $407,584. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

