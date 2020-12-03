StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 114.06 and a beta of 2.28. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $74.93.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STNE. Bank of America upped their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.