Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUN. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $28.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.37%.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

