Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. Simmons started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.07.

RUN opened at $60.99 on Friday. Sunrun has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,092.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $43,765.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $905,010.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,978.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,643,283 shares of company stock worth $553,472,440. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

