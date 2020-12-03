Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $51.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.32.

NYSE:SYF opened at $32.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after buying an additional 6,490,181 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $71,290,000. AJO LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 446.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,852,000 after buying an additional 2,680,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 414.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,362,000 after buying an additional 1,858,287 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

