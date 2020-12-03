Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

SNPS stock opened at $224.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.12.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.21.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

