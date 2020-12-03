Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TNDM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -125.84 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $44,258.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,991.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $1,795,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,926,516 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.