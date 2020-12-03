Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $29.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $24.17 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,858,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599,915 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,554,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,422,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,598 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,735,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,463 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.