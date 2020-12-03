Telsey Advisory Group Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $430.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $383.50 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.72 and a 200 day moving average of $340.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

