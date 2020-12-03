Telsey Advisory Group Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $156.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $133.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $156.07 on Monday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $163.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average of $120.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Five Below by 45.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 103,867 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $560,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

