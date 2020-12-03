The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.21.

NYSE BK opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 480,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after buying an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 57.7% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 989,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after buying an additional 361,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

