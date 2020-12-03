The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

