The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at CIBC

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.50 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.14.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE:BNS opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $57.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 67.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 231.1% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 76,519 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,751 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 40.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.