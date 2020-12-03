The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,205,076,000 after purchasing an additional 310,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after purchasing an additional 437,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,779,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,770,000 after acquiring an additional 325,862 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,240,000 after acquiring an additional 693,053 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

