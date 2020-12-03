The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,136,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 146,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 198,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of BX opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

