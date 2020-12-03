The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $2,250,025.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total value of $1,984,445.88.

On Friday, November 6th, C James Koch sold 1,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.37, for a total value of $1,580,055.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, C James Koch sold 8,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.21, for a total value of $8,748,285.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, C James Koch sold 600 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total value of $557,160.00.

On Friday, September 11th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.68, for a total value of $8,266,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.11, for a total value of $7,891,100.00.

On Friday, September 4th, C James Koch sold 6,090 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $4,739,055.30.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, C James Koch sold 1,455 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.54, for a total value of $1,281,185.70.

SAM opened at $920.88 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,092.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $974.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $782.19.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $828.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,709,000 after purchasing an additional 237,647 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in The Boston Beer by 34.8% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,176,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

