The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.75 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.11.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $531.25 million, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, SVP Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $26,525.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $100,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,431 shares of company stock worth $965,303. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Limelight Networks by 57.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.