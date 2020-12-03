The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $570.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $487.12.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $478.89 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

