The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Raised to $10.50

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $10.50 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded The Macerich from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded The Macerich from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.27.

MAC opened at $10.40 on Monday. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 38.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

