The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAC. Compass Point raised shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.27.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -115.54 and a beta of 1.78.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

